Kenyan journalist Mwaura Wahiga joins Nancy Kacungira at BBC

By Ahmad Muto

Former Citizen TV journalist Wahiga Mwaura has joined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as their latest hire from the East African region, after 14 years with the Kenyan broadcaster.

BBC Africa made the announcement via social media on Tuesday, April 2, 2023: “We’re delighted to announce that the talented @WahigaMwaura will be presenting Focus on Africa TV from Nairobi. He’s a respected journalist and a former winner of the prestigious BBC New Komla Dumor award. We’re thrilled he’s joining our team.”

Mwaura also won the 2012 CNN African Journalist of the Year Award, and 2015 Mohammed Amin Africa Award.

Focus on Africa, as the name suggests, covers news and current affairs on the continent comprehensively.

Urban Television airs Focus on Africa every weekday at 8:30pm.

BBC has a solid relationship with local media and has picked some of its journalists from here. Waura will share a work address with Uganda’s Nancy Kacungira.

Kacungira joined the broadcaster six years ago to host the same programme Focus on Africa. She won the inaugural Komla Dumor Award in 2015, and Women for Africa International Award in 2016 for her effort in challenging stereotypes.

Meanwhile, Ugandan Alan Kasujja joined the British broadcaster in 2012 to host BBC Newsday with, among others, another Ugandan, Paul Bakibinga. Kasujja’s first assignment was covering Uganda’s 50th independence celebrations with Bakibinga in Kampala before he left for London to join the rest of the team – Bola Mosuro, Julian Keane, Lawrence Pollard, Nuala McGovern and Lerato Mbele.