Kenyan DJs Shaky, Forest set for retro-themed match play golf challenge

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge is a renowned post-game gathering for golfers, offering them a chance to unwind and celebrate their achievements following an arduous day on the golf course.

This Saturday’s (September 9, 2023) 19th hole experience promises to be an extraordinary trip down memory lane, embracing a retro-themed soirée reminiscent of the 1990s. The event will be graced by top Kenyan corporate DJs Allan Wainaina, popularly known as DJ Shaky, and Andrew Waititu aka DJ Forest.

DJ Shaky’s passion for music dates back to the 1970s, long before he even reached his teenage years.

“I’ve been collecting music since the seventies. My very first vinyl LP was from the Music for UNICEF concert in 1978. Over the years, I’ve amassed a vast collection of hundreds of LPs, tapes, and over 1,000 CD,” he said ahead of his first major appearance in Uganda.

On the other hand, DJ Forest has been nurturing his DJing hobby for the past 18 years, earning a dedicated following among a more mature and corporate audience. This audience appreciates his unique blend of beloved old school grooves and club hits from the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.

What unites DJ Shaky and DJ Forest is their deep appreciation for the musical character of the 1970s to 1990s. When the Singleton Meets Soul this Saturday, DJ Shaky plans to electrify the audience with a fusion of well-known funk, soul, and 1990s house floor fillers, along with some tracks that may have faded from memory.

Adding to the musical experience, Uganda’s DJ Slick Stuart will infuse the event with Ugandan and trending Afrobeat jams, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for golfers and music enthusiasts alike.