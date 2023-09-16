Saturday, September 16, 2023
Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi sentenced to one month in prison over protest

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan funnyman Eric Omondi has been sentenced to one month in prison for unlawful assembly at Kenya’s parliament building in February. He was charged with unlawful assembly at a Milimani Court for organising a shirtless protest with other men that appeared with chained dogs.

Omondi was protesting the high cost of living in Kenya that he said affected millions. The men denied the charges and were granted bail of sh295,000 in February.

On Friday, September 15, 2023, Omondi and the men were arraigned in court and sentenced to one month in prison. They rejected the sh254,000 (Ksh10,000) bail option for a one-month prison sentence.

On Instagram, Omondi shared a video of him with the men in court and stated, “So today the courts have sentenced me and these young guys to one month in prison. We have been sentenced for fighting the high cost of living.”

“It is also weird that the government increased fuel prices yesterday and these weirdly coincided with our court date which is for the same fight we have been sentenced. I am ready to serve that one month… I know tomorrow we will be VICTORIOUS.”

