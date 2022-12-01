Kenya wants seven EAC states plus Ethiopia to join AFCON 2027 bid

By Ahmad Muto

Early in November, social media was filled with citizens of the original East African Community (EAC) member countries – Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya – reacting to a report of the latter considering submitting a joint bid to host the 2027 AFCON.

Now according to Kenya’s cabinet secretary for Trade, Moses Kuria, the list has been made longer to include all the current members of the East African Community, including Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, South Sudan and the eight being aspiring EAC non-member state, Ethiopia.

Initially it was argued that Kenya’s new leadership wants hosting rights and are getting their budgets together to fix their stadiums. They have Kasarani, Nyayo, City and six others lined up in case the bid materialises.



This idea started gaining momentum after the CAF president Patrice Motsepe encouraged the original East African Community members to consider a joint bid to bring the continental tournament to the region.



However, like the citizens of the three countries argued in November, their sentiments haven’t changed. Ugandans and Kenyans have used the lack of infrastructure, in terms of stadiums, hotels roads, logistics, power as huge setbacks for such an ambitious undertaking.



Kenyans have encouraged their own to focus to sports where they have made a name instead of looking for embarrassment at home.

Ugandans, on their part, have raised the issue of (the lack of) stadiums, only naming Namboole and Nakivubo with its malls.



Tanzanians have not said much online, but Ugandan and Kenyan citizens have agreed they have the best stadiums for the tournament.

The other countries planning to submit bids for the 2027 AFCON are Botswana and Namibia (joint bid), Burkina Faso, Morocco, Zambia, and Senegal.