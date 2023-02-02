Friday, February 3, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Kenya arrests teachers for forcing pupils to simulate sex
World News

Kenya arrests teachers for forcing pupils to simulate sex

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

Kenyan police said on Thursday that they had arrested six teachers over a viral video of primary school pupils simulating sex as punishment in an incident that caused uproar.

The footage showed four boys in school uniform simulating sexual acts under a tree in the school compound as the teachers watched.

The six are heard chatting in the background of the 29-second clip and bursting into laughter as one shirtless child wipes tears from his face.

Police said the clip “exposing school pupils in an indecent act” was recorded in Nyamache, a rural town, some 300 kilometres (186 miles) from the capital Nairobi.

Six teachers – five women and a man – have been arrested and “are assisting in (the) investigation”, police said in a report seen by AFP.

“Other preferable charges” and a report would follow, it added.

The incident sparked fury on social media with many calling for action in the largely conservative, Christian nation.

“This is so humiliating. Adults need to leave children alone! What even is this???” one user posted on Twitter.

“This is really the worst that could happen to these kids. Did these teachers think about the trauma they (are) giving these kids?” said another.

Education Minister Ezekiel Machogu said the teachers will face disciplinary action and would be dismissed if found guilty.

According to Kenya’s sexual offences act, a person found guilty of compelling another to engage in an indecent act faces a jail term of not less than five years.

You may also like

Who are the best new artistes? Check TikTok

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Elvis Presley’s widow disputes late daughter’s Will

Gaming world finally gets its Grammy due

Relentless sex drive may threaten survival of quolls

Tribal fight over stolen pig kills five

DR Congo women flogged for wearing short skirts

Police ‘looking into’ video of PM Sunak without seatbelt

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down

Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into ‘supplements’ after Vialli and Mihajlovic...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.