Keko resurrects on Flex D’Paper’s ‘Nkola Mpya’ song

Canada-based Ugandan rapper Keko has made a comeback on Flex D’Paper’s new track Nkola Mpya.

It should be remembered that in January 2022, Keko worried Ugandans when she appeared live on Instagram looking worse for wear. She had an ashen face, sipped on a liquid and proudly smoked what seemed to be a blunt. Many were heart broken and called out for anyone who can help her.

In a later interview with XFM, the Channel O award winner said she had challenges with technology. That she had just moved into a new apartment with a great view in an area, so to celebrate, she turned on her Instagram Live and failed to turn it off. Somebody called the Police on her and they deleted her Instagram page.

In the interview, Keko further reiterated that she has no plans of quitting music. Little wonder, she has teamed up with Flex D’Paper on Nkola Mpya.



