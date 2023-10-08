Monday, October 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Keko pins weight gain on Covid-19
Entertainment

Keko pins weight gain on Covid-19

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning rapper Keko who returned to the country recently after more than half a decade in Canada at first glance served her fans one major highlight; her weight.

She returned looking heavy and chubby compared to the time she left. And that has partly been the concern of her fans. Addressing the issue on a local radio station on Friday, October 6, she pinned in on the Covid-19 pandemic arguing that she planned to return to the country but could not and therefore had little else left to do. So, she indulged in eating and sleeping without exercise, that by the time lockdown was lifted, she had physically changed with weight.

Keko who studied film production at the Toronto Film School revealed last week on XFM that she is back in Uganda for good and wants to practice what she studied, especially after the six years in Canada illustrating to her that it is much better here.  

You may also like

Music Battle: Biggie Events boss reveals Chameleone, Bebe Cool asked for sh2B...

Singer Matic Rymz releases another song ‘Nyabo Wa Ssebo’

Henry Tigan reignites UMA, UNMF comparison

Matatu Film Stage returns after four-year hiatus

Diamond can do whatever he wants to do – Zuchu after Tanasha...

Keko back for good, and wouldn’t mind battling Navio

Veteran poet Nunu Umuringa tips spoken word artists

BBNaija: Who will bag sh570m grand prize?

Mafikizolo to perform at cultural event this October

Why Fik Fameica is angry with Grenade

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.