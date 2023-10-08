Keko pins weight gain on Covid-19

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning rapper Keko who returned to the country recently after more than half a decade in Canada at first glance served her fans one major highlight; her weight.

She returned looking heavy and chubby compared to the time she left. And that has partly been the concern of her fans. Addressing the issue on a local radio station on Friday, October 6, she pinned in on the Covid-19 pandemic arguing that she planned to return to the country but could not and therefore had little else left to do. So, she indulged in eating and sleeping without exercise, that by the time lockdown was lifted, she had physically changed with weight.

Keko who studied film production at the Toronto Film School revealed last week on XFM that she is back in Uganda for good and wants to practice what she studied, especially after the six years in Canada illustrating to her that it is much better here.