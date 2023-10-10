Keko makes U-turn, wants to rekindle friendship with Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

Keko has reminisced on her friendship with singer Sheebah Karungi that ended before she left for Canada six years ago.

The rapper returned to Uganda in September.

Over a week ago, she remarked that although she and Sheebah were once very good friends, there was no possibility of them rekindling their friendship.

Keko reasoned that the John Rambo singer is now a big star here in Uganda and mixing with stars is not her forte anymore since returning from Canada.

However, the How We Do It hitmaker has now made a 360 turn, not only suggesting a music collaboration, but also reviving the friendship.

“Sheebah became a superstar. I am open to meeting her and doing a (music) collaboration, working together and just rekindling the friendship we used to have. Because we were very good friends. And I am very happy for her. I think she has worked hard. She put a lot of effort in music and she has benefited from it and it is a good thing to see your friend excel,” said Keko while appearing on Bukedde TV on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

While appearing on XFM’s The Xplosion over a week ago, Keko recollected the time they went to South Africa together to attend the Channel O Awards as one of her most memorable moments with Sheebah.