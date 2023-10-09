Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Keko explains why she admires Joshua Baraka

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Keko has explained that while in Canada, she listened to lots of music by Joshua Baraka.

She described him as ‘great’, comparing his style to her music collaboration with Kenya’s Madtraxx, Make You Dance, released over a decade ago.

Baraka rose to prominence with his song, Nana. It became a continental hit, with a remix featuring Ghana’s King Promise, Nigeria’s Joeboy and Bien of Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol. Baraka is one of the most sought after local artistes.

“I think he is great. That is the kinda style that I want. It is different. It is kinda like Make You Dance. It is just different and people love it,” Keko, who returned to the country in September after six years in Canada, said on Monday, October 9, 2023 while appearing on a local radio.

She said she is here to re-establish herself here as a creative/artiste.

