Keko back for good, and wouldn’t mind battling Navio

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Keko has disclosed that she is back in Uganda for good. She made the revelation while appearing on XFM on Saturday, September 30, where she explained that having studied film production, she wants to practice it here.

“In one simple answer, yes. I am staying for as long as I can. I actually studied film production at Toronto Film School so I want to get into that as well. I want to get my foot back in the industry. I missed Uganda,” she said.

Having lived in Canada for more than half a decade, she added that she yearned to leave Uganda until she did, and learnt that it is better here.

“You have no idea. Six years away. You know how people are like, me I want to go outside, to the UK, US. I felt that way before. But when you leave, you feel some kind of way,” added the rapper.

She also opened up about her suggestion of a music battle with rapper Navio that she made immediately after his 20 years of Navio concert last month. According to her, it was not a taunt meant to downplay his achievement but an attempt at being cheeky that failed flat.

“I was not trying to put him down. A fan asked me online if I can battle Navio, I replied yes, if he can handle. I was just trying to be funny. Navio is a legend in the game but if it is business and there is money at stake, I take him on,” she explained.