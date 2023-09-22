Friday, September 22, 2023
Keeping quiet doesn’t mean I am stupid, Manager Roger tells Geosteady

By Alfred Byenkya

Songstress Spice Diana’s manager, commonly known as Manager Roger, real name Roger Lubega, has spoken out on reports that he fell out with singer Geosteady,.

Lubega was a branded a bad man by the singer on his social media platforms, a situation that has forced him to respond to the allegations and launch a tirade on other artistes.

“Enough is enough, I am tired of ungrateful people, more so in this industry. I am tired of artistes’ disrespect. Keeping quiet doesn’t mean I am stupid. Many artistes have always dragged my name in the mud because they have platforms. What have I gotten for being there for artistes? What have I been paid for being your friend? Absolutely nothing apart from talking behind my back,” Manager Roger wrote.

He further stated that the latest artiste to accuse him of hypocrisy is the same artiste they decided to help by going for his show in Buwama for free.

Manager Roger added that some artistes branding him as a bad person have even slept at his home for a year or two.

