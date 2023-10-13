Keep my body in my bedroom, Judith Heard shares Will  

By Ahmad Muto

City socialite Judith Heard has opened up about a part of her Will following the eyebrow-raising one of her friend, former Club Guvnor publicist Pherrie Kim, who succumbed to brain cancer on October 11, 2023.

Pherrie expressed her desire not to have her photographs displayed and implored mourners not to grieve for her.

She listed a group of photographers she had collaborated with over the years for her funeral coverage. She placed her trust in Josephat Sseguya, Edgar Batte, Ronnie Bob, Oscar Ntege, and Isaac Sulah Sserwada, applauding their outstanding work.

Pherrie insisted that attendees at her burial be allowed to use their mobile phones for selfies, videos, and live coverage, enabling her friends in the diaspora to participate in this farewell.

She further underscored her preference that her images not be placed near her body, on tables, or on clothing items such as T-shirts and calendars

Heard, who spoke to Bukedde TV at the funeral on Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Katale, Sseguku, said when she dies, her body should be kept in her bedroom and not brought out. Then instead of a burial, she asked to be cremated.

“I want to be cremated when I die and the ashes kept in the house. I don’t want to be taken away and buried. We have many homes so I don’t know where exactly I will be,” said Heard.

She also added that those commiserating with her family should desist from sharing her photos with RIP messages, but instead celebrate her life by posting the good things she did while alive.

Heard said COVID-19 taught her that death can happen anytime.