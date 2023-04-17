Monday, April 17, 2023
KCCA’s Morley Byekwaso resigns, blames cliques for exit

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

In football, once a manager loses the dressing room, it never comes back. Once it gets to that point, they are living on borrowed time and it is inevitable that changes have to be made.

That is the sad story of KCCA FC head coach Morley Byekwaso. On Sunday, he threw in the towel after his well-oiled side’s elimination from Stanbic Uganda Cup.

 The Lugogo-based side suffered a 1-0 loss against Bright Stars, with Noordin Bunjo scoring the solitary goal.  The loss came after three dismal results in the league against minnows, Maroons, UPDF and Black Power FC all of which ended in 1-1 draws.

Byekwaso confirmed his resignation with the press and what followed was a bitter exchange with KCCA FC CEO Anisha Muhoozi.

“I have taken my decision as a coach to go. I have resigned because I am seeing player power in my team,” Byekwaso said

“I can’t continue facing such situations, we train well and give every player a role to do, but once a player doesn’t respect that role, it brings that disorganization into the team.

“I can’t go on. There are still good things for the Club to chase, they are still chasing the league title.

“It’s time to give another person to take on the team.”

With a successive Uganda Cup exit against Bright Stars, and recent poor form in the league, Byekwaso was a dead man walking. In July 2021, Byekwaso was handed a three-year contract until June 2024

