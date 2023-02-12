KCCA to revoke licences of bars over noise pollution

By Alfred Byenkya

The Kampala Capital City Authority has released a statement prohibiting excessive noise caused by entertainment and Pentecostal churches

In the statement which was released on Sunday 12th, February, 2023, the authority said that entertainment venues and church related noise has continued to affect the public despite several warning from the authority

The authority therefore directs owners of these places to control their sounds either by using low levels or do sound proofing

“The owners and managers of these venues have therefore been told to take immediate action against any facility found contravening the national Environmental law Noise standards and control regulations 2003,” they said

They further said that enforcement shall include closure of the facility, revocation of licence, confiscation of tools and prosecution of offenders

“KCCA shall not renew shall not renew trading licenses of bars and entertainment places which have been issued with cease and desist orders, stop notices and those that will defiantly refuse to adhere to KCCA directives on sound,” they explained

The statement ended by urging managers of these venues to comply with the directive to avoid being penalized

Recently, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) said they are in the process of implementing the Express Penalty Scheme intended to punish Ugandans for destroying the environment

They said that noise pollution by bars, churches and other people will attract an express penalty of Sh.10m upon conviction and also failing to immediately reduce noise to a permissible noise level when required to do so, attracts a maximum fine of up to Sh10m.

In 2019, City Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of Makerere Kikoni-based House of Prayer Ministries was taken to court by more than 200 residents over noise pollution.

The residents said that the pastor’s church has made their neighborhood a dangerous place to live because of the loud noise which Pastor Bugingo’s church daily blasts out during prayer sessions that happen during both day and night.