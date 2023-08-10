KCCA officials meet Kampala bar owners over noise pollution

By Mariam Nakalema

Officials from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) met Kampala bar owners to address the issue of noise pollution following complaints at Mt. Zion Hotel in Kampala on August 6.

“We need to co-exit i.e seeing to it that all citizens stay comfortably and are not inconvenienced in their places of residences as you also conduct your business,” said Peter Ssetenda, the KCCA environment inspector.

The KCCA team comprised environment inspectors, police, enforcement officers and guides.

The team later gave the bar owners sound guidelines.

For residential areas, the permissible sound during day is 60dBA and 40dBA at night; commercial areas 75dBA during day 50dBA at night; industrial areas 85dBA during day and 65dBA at night.