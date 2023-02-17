Friday, February 17, 2023
Sports

KCCA FC suspends two fans for using vulgar language

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

KCCA football club has banned two fans over using vulgar language during their home games.

The club made the decision after consulting the KCCA fans executive recently.

In a statement, the club said Jalia Namuswe and Amina Kikomeko were banned from attending KCCA FC matches with immediate effect.

“Jalia Namuswe has been banned for a period of two years despite the culprit’s refusal to show up for the hearing of her case,” they said in a statement which was released on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The club said they made the decision in her absence and that she was a repeated offender.

“Mrs Amina Kikomeko has been banned for only three home games (Arua HILL, Maroons FC and UPDF FC) because she is a first-time offender.

“The above mentioned two fans are, therefore, not allowed to attend any of the club’s games until their suspensions are over,” the club explained

The club further said KCCA FC has zero tolerance to hooliganism and the use of vulgar language is not allowed and whoever will do that will be punished.

Before the two suspended fans are allowed to come back to watch live games, they will be required to purchase KCCA FC fans membership card at sh20,000, a fee that new members pay when they want to become fans.

KCCA FC ended its statement by advising its fans to adhere to the club’s code of conduct and they reserve the right of admission to MTN Omondi stadium and for away games 

