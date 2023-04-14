Kayz wary of Kitalya prison return after Bruno K DNA reveal howler 

By Alex Balimwikungu

Earlier today, we woke up to an update in the Keeping up with the Bruno Kiggundu and Vanessa Kirabo paternity series.

Clout chasing media personality Isaac Kawalya, commonly called Kayz revealed the paternity of Bruno K’s contested son.

“Breaking!!! Finally, the recently tested DNA results are back and the child is owned, fathered by singer Bruno K,” he wrote and tagged the baby mama and his workstations too.

For someone who had broken a story that could only be confirmed by diagnostics, Kayz certainly had a good day at office, at least until Bruno K responded and queried how such private information found its way on social media.

That it involves a minor added to the pressure on the TV presenter’s part.

“I am going to be the last person you mess around with Kayz. So many people in this industry have let you play with them this time round, you will be hearing from my lawyer, Ivan Bwowe,” he wrote

Soon, people who are conversant with the law weighed in.

“Let me watch the space, however what Kayz did was not right,” Luke Owoyesigire the Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan wrote.

Isaac Kayz is living in fear of a return to Kitalya after Bruno K threatened to drag him to court. File Photo

Asan Kasingye, the former Uganda Police Assistant Inspector General of Police and Political Commissar shared his two cents too.

“When it involves a child, then you are fighting a losing war. You risk being sanctioned by Twitter too,” he opined.

Former Urban TV’s Scoop on Scoop presenter, Tina Fierce comment must have sent Kayz’ bowels in motion when she wrote: “One day you will get sued to kingdom come.

This might be the day. If you had no permission from both parents to post this. Clout is one hell of a drug,” she cautioned.

Kayz, who identifies as a Gossip mercenary, had a curt reply: “I got permission sweetheart. Much respect,”

However, in no time, the tweet was pulled down. He (Kayz) was applauded for swallowing his pride.

“Thank you @KaiyzOfficial

for siding with journalism ethics, that DNA Tweet was in a bad test. When journalists consider disclosing elements of a person’s private life, they should be mindful of any distress it might cause,” a senior journalists Gabriel Bbule cautioned.

He revealed that there is an Act that protects the privacy of the individual and of personal data.

“You can’t share DNA details just because an aggrieved party shared the results to you just because they want to nurse their fragile ego. Even parents have an obligation to protect data of a minor,” he counselled.

Bruno K suspects his baby mama Vanessa leaked the DNA results. He maintains he has never denied his child and has always taken care of him. He also criticizes Vanessa for publicly revealing his DNA imprint.

In October 2021 the NBS TV UnCut show presenter and two other journalists were remanded to Kitalya Prison over offensive communication. Singer Omulangira Suna through his lawyers Robert Lutaalo and Precious Nahabwe dragged the trio to court over defamation and character assassination.