Kayanjas dot on each other on 32nd wedding anniversary

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Miracle Centre Cathedral pastor Robert Kayanja and his wife Jessica on Tuesday, August 29, celebrated 32 years of marriage.

They got married at Namirembe Cathedral on August 29, 1991.

In a statement, Kayanja expressed gratitude to Jessica, saying they have achieved a lot as a couple.

“Today, 32 years ago, what started as will you marry me please finally happened. I became the mostly highly favoured ever increasing successful man as I became one with the most beautiful girl Jessica, because of you, the wind beneath my wings my best friend Nalongo. You brought to me that which I didn’t have, Nalongo. Thanks for giving such a wonderful gift,” he said.

On her part, Jessica said their 32 years of marriage have been full of sacrifice and trusting God for everything.

“You are such an amazing spiritual mentor, a wonderful father to our children, a great husband and a friend and I would like to thank everyone who has poured their love and support towards their marriage,” she said.

In 2018, the duo renewed their marriage vows at a colourful ceremony officiated by Dr Rob Thompson at Miracle Centre Cathedral.

