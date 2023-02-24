Saturday, February 25, 2023
Katosi residents attack MK Army co-ordinator, steal T-Shirts

by Editorial Team
By Ivan Kabuye

A fight erupted at Katosi landing site in Mukono district over Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) T-shirts during a function to launch the grassroot structures to spread the MK movement.

This was after one of the MK Army coordinators decided to take back a sack of T-shirts, yet some residents hadn’t got the freebies.

Before he could go far, he was attacked by the locals.

All the activities froze at the landing site as the residents started pulling the T-shirts from the sack.

Even those who had already got T-shirts were involved in the scuffle, with exchanging of blows among the residents.

Eventually, the coordinator threw the shirts on the ground.

The Police later controlled the crowds and calmed them down with the help of Balaam Barugahara, the national vice-chairman of the MK Army Movement, who promised to bring more MK T-shirts.

“I know you are all craving to have General Muhoozi’s T-shirts, I know you are doing this out of love you have for him, but worry not, the General will come here himself and you will see him with your naked eyes. I will bring you the General,” said Balaam.

A policeman trying to calm down the MK supporters fighting for T-shirts at Katosi landing site on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Balaam Barugahara, the national vice-chairman of the MK Army, addressing crowds at Katosi landing site on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

