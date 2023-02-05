Sunday, February 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Katikkiro’s words rejuvenated my spirit, says Chameleone
Top News

Katikkiro’s words rejuvenated my spirit, says Chameleone

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Ahead of his much-anticipated Gwanga Mujje concert, singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone paid a courtesy call on the Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala. The singer was in the company of his brother, singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel and their mother, Proscovia Musoke Mayanja.

In a series of photos shared on his socials, Chameleone is seen handing over goats and chicken. He noted that the words of the Katikkiro rejuvenated his spirit and he also learnt that he listens to a lot of local music.

“Abaaye Owekitibwa Katikiro wa Buganda atukyaazizaako e’bulange Mmengo. Ebigambo bye bimpadde amaanyi, Okuyiga n’okwekiririzaamu. Ekisinze okunyumila kwekutegeela nti awuliriza Nnyo Muzik waffe ffena awatali kusosola. Tweyanziza Nnyo Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga. AWANGAALE AYI SSABASAJJA KABAKA MUWENDA MUTEBI OWOKUBIRI. LEGEND GGWANGA MUJJE,” Chameleone captioned the series of photos.

However, their father, Gerald Mayanja’s absence was rather conspicuous.

On Thursday, February 2, Chameleone shared a video of himself rehearsing for the Gwanga Mujje concert with his colleagues that included Weasel, Ziza Bafana plus a band at Maestro Studios.

The concert that has seen Chameleone showing up nearly everywhere is set for February 10 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

You may also like

Nile Breweries gets new boss, promises to double revenue

Diamond Platnumz’s song about Zuena

Diplock Segawa excites female MPs

Grammys 2023 predictions: Burna Boy has slight edge over Kenzo

Govt suspends issuance of drivers’ licenses

Unfollow, Unfriend, block! The story of Spice Diana and Sheebah

No government official has reached out to me ahead of Grammys, Kenzo...

Singer Alien Skin scoffs at ‘Upcoming Artiste’ nomination

How Kasese-based singer Heli Beibe is making money online

Katikkiro meets Mayanja family at Bulange

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.