Katikkiro meets Mayanja family at Bulange

By Ignatius Kamya

The Prime Minister of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has applauded musician Jose Chameleone for his outstanding career that has lasted for 20 years.

Mayiga made the remarks when he met the Mayanja family of Chameleone, Weasel and their mother Prossy Musoke at Bulange, Mengo when they paid him a courtesy visit on February 3.

Mayiga said it’s very difficult to find talent that lasts for all those years at the very top because of the stiff competition that comes up and the evolution that takes place almost every after 10 years.

“Jose Chameleone is a very special talent. Imagine him being at the top for all this long, I remember one time I was at some leisure park and he came in and guess what, all people were running to him, that shows you he is powerful,” he said.

Mayiga asked promoters to stop taking artistes for granted by offering them peanuts, saying they put in a lot and if any of the promoters thinks singing is easy, then they should try it out themselves.

Chameleone told the Katikkiro that there is a lot of hatred among the people of Buganda something which needs to be addressed, he said it’s for this reason that he decide his show to have a theme of peace, love and unity. His Gwanga Mujje concert is slated for February 10.

The Mayanja family bought some certificates which they handed to the Katikkiro before Chameleone gave him some goodies he carried.