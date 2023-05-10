Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Katikkiro breaks silence on Kabaka’s health, alleged issues with Nnaabagereka

by Editorial Team
By Paul Waiswa

There have been lots of speculations about Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda’s relation with Mengo elders. Tales about the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga and the Buganda queen having unsettled issues abound.

This was exacerbated when many kingdom officials, including Mayiga and the Kabaka, were noticeably absent during the launch of the Nnaabagereka’s autobiography at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel March 23.

A section of other people also expressed concern about the Kabaka’s health condition, having looked frail at previous public appearances.

In her remarks at the launch, the Nnaabagereka asked for forgiveness from those she had offended in the autobiography.

While addressing journalists at Bulange Mengo on May 8 as he marked 10 years of being Buganda Kingdom’s prime minister, Mayiga cleared the air on why he did not attend the launch of the Nnaabagereka’s autobiography.

The Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda during her autobiography launch at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on May 8, 2023

“It is wrong to assume that I have issues with the Nnabagereka of Buganda. I was absent from her book launch because I was away on leave,” he said.

Mayiga noted that he would not have written the autobiography’s foreword if he wasn’t on good terms with the Nnaabagereka.

“Those who read the book will realise that I wrote the foreword. I support Maama Nnaabagereka and I have always supported her projects, including the Ekisaakaate.”

The book, which revealed some details about Nagginda and Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi most people didn’t know about, was ghost-written by Dr. Dennis Sempebwa.

Mayiga also urged people to stop asking him to discuss Kabaka’s health in public.

“I’m not a doctor and I am not the person treating the Kabaka, but what I can assure you is that whenever the Kabaka falls sick, he gets treated by the best physicians. Health is an issue to do with privacy and at no single time will I be in position to discuss the Kabaka’s health,” he added.

