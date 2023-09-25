Kataleya & Kandle diss Ykee Benda during friendly match, cause him to flee

By Frank Ssentongo

Singing duo Kataleya & Kandle and Ykee Benda exchanged banter that touched his soft spot following a friendly match between their fans at Old Kampala Primary School playground on September 24, 2023.

Kataleya and Kandle during an interview following a friendly match with Ykee Benda’s fans at Old Kampala Primary School playground on September 24, 2023. Photo by Bonny Ssemombwe

In an interview, when Ykee Benda was asked to explain the relationship between him and the duo, he seemed to have been crushing on them for a long time, judging by the way he responded.

Ykee said they are friends who can get into a love relationship any time, something that Kandle refuted and described him as a man fond of having many women and relationship issues.

However, this seemed to be a heavy punch to Ykee. He responded by referring to himself as a man who is always playing games and is not serious with relationship issues.

Contrary to Kandle, Kataleya said she is capable of falling for Ykee, but at a later time that she didn’t mention.

As the interview progressed, Ykee Benda started to fidget, before scampering.

Ykee Benda’s team beat Kataleya & Kandle team.