Kataleya and Kandle swallow pride, wish Hellen Lukoma happy birthday 

By Hussein Kiganda

Kataleya and Kandle have set aside their egos and extended warm birthday wishes to fellow singer Hellen Lukoma. This gesture comes after a heated verbal exchange among the women in June 2023.

The talented pair, who are under the management of Theron Music, had taken a swipe at the Olinye Yamaje singer, asserting that their career surpassed hers, despite Lukoma having over a decade of experience in the industry.

In response, Lukoma took a dig at Kataleya’s dental formula.

She then challenged either of the singers to match her accomplishments by the time they reach her age.

This exchange of words sparked a debate among internet users, who began comparing the duo to Lukoma. Many advised Lukoma to focus on her acting career in film instead.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Kataleya and Kandle recently used their social media platforms to extend birthday wishes to Lukoma. They referred to her as a “beautiful sister,” a gesture that some interpreted as sarcastic.

“Join us wishing the beautiful @Hellenlukoma a happy birthday. We love you sis,” the duo wrote.

The motive behind this change in tone is believed by many to be an attempt to gain support from Lukoma’s fanbase, as the duo has a series of upcoming shows and a larger following would undoubtedly boost their profile.

Kataleya and Kandle rose to prominence with hits such as Do Me, Nkunonya, Tonnafuya and Njagala Money.