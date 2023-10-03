Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Kataleya and Kandle swallow pride, wish Hellen Lukoma happy birthday 
Celebrity News

Kataleya and Kandle swallow pride, wish Hellen Lukoma happy birthday 

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Kataleya and Kandle have set aside their egos and extended warm birthday wishes to fellow singer Hellen Lukoma. This gesture comes after a heated verbal exchange among the women in June 2023. 

The talented pair, who are under the management of Theron Music, had taken a swipe at the Olinye Yamaje singer, asserting that their career surpassed hers, despite Lukoma having over a decade of experience in the industry.

In response, Lukoma took a dig at Kataleya’s dental formula.

She then challenged either of the singers to match her accomplishments by the time they reach her age.

This exchange of words sparked a debate among internet users, who began comparing the duo to Lukoma. Many advised Lukoma to focus on her acting career in film instead.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Kataleya and Kandle recently used their social media platforms to extend birthday wishes to Lukoma. They referred to her as a “beautiful sister,” a gesture that some interpreted as sarcastic.

“Join us wishing the beautiful @Hellenlukoma a happy birthday. We love you sis,” the duo wrote.

The motive behind this change in tone is believed by many to be an attempt to gain support from Lukoma’s fanbase, as the duo has a series of upcoming shows and a larger following would undoubtedly boost their profile.

Kataleya and Kandle rose to prominence with hits such as Do Me, Nkunonya, Tonnafuya and Njagala Money.

You may also like

Martha Mukisa apologises over crack in trousers at David Lutalo concert

BBNaija: llebaye crowned winner, sh570m richer

Zari, Shakib set for white wedding in South Africa this Tuesday

Chameleone and Bebe are too old for music battles, opines Tuff B

South African star Sho Madjozi to return for Nyege Nyege festival

Chameleone vows to show Bebe who Uganda’s number one musician is

US actress Kerry Washington praises Uganda 17 years after filming Idi Amin...

Fally Ipupa ready to rock Arua and Kampala dwellers this weekend

King Saha changes his concert venue, date

Michael Jackson moonwalk hat sells for over sh310m

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.