Kataleya and Kandle drop I Call It Love first EP

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Theron Music’s dynamic female duo, Kataleya and Kandle, illuminated the night with their triumphant ‘Call It Love’ EP release celebration at the elegant Razaho Bistro in Kololo. The much-anticipated unveiling marked a defining moment in their musical journey towards a better lifestyle.

This exclusive event, accessible by invitation only, attracted a number of influential personalities from the entertainment and lifestyle industry. Among the attendees were notable figures: producers, entertainment journalists, choreographers, Deejays, and socialites, along with cherished friends. The gathering was graced by the presence of prominent public figures including Karole Kasita, Sheila Gashumba, Lydia Jazmine, Spice Diana, Sheilah Gashumba, MC Kats, Edward Ssendi, and others, who added to the electric atmosphere of the EP release party.

The evening commenced with a captivating trip down memory lane, as the Theron Music duo guided their guests through the enthralling story of their entrance into the mainstream music scene. The entire journey, from their initial audition for the record label, was artfully captured in a televised documentary that resonated with the audience.

Kataleya & Kandle held an EP Listeners Party on Friday. Courtesy Photo

‘Call It Love,’ a captivating 6-track EP, takes center stage in the spotlight. The compilation features mesmerizing tracks such as Binkolele, Katono, Wolan, Matatu, Oliwamu, and Sweet Love. The EP’s good tracks were put together by the killed hands of esteemed Ugandan producers including Nessim, Washington, and Artin Pro. An international flavor is added as the EP adds collaborations with Tanzanian musical talents like Barnaba Classic and Country Wizzy. It also features Ugandas trio of B2C Entertainment.

Among the EP tracks, Binkolele has already captured the hearts of music enthusiasts since its mid-July release, setting the stage for Katono, Wolan, Matatu, Oliwamu, and Sweet Love’ to follow suit. Attendees shared their reflections on the EP’s compositions, with resounding acclaim for Binkolele, Katono, and Wolan, garnering the appreciation of music aficionados.

Kataleya and Kandle took a moment to express their profound gratitude to the illustrious music producer, Nessim Pan Productions, whose instrumental role in their journey with Theron Music cannot be overstated. Their heartfelt acknowledgment of his impact emphasized the pivotal role he played in shaping their artistic evolution.

David Kalemera, the visionary CEO of Theron Music, lauded the duo for their unwavering focus on their ambitions and the relentless pursuit of their artistic prowess. Their dedication, talent, and determination were highlighted as key factors in their journey towards an elevated and enriching lifestyle.