Kasuku shares two cents on Levixone’s concert

By Ahmad Muto

According to media personality Kasuku, Levixone’s concert was a disappointment. He pinned the setback on the gospel singer’s failure to estimate his size and impact as an artiste. He pointed out three things:



One, he argued that the Chikibombe singer chose the wrong venue – Kololo Independence Grounds – a place much bigger in size and, therefore, hard to fill, given the number of fans he commands in and around the country.

Two, that the timing was terrible, immediately after Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo’s Festival that was well attended.



Three, that Desire Luzinda, with the scandals associated with her name, left a section of gospel fans disappointed, citing their values, hence not turning up at all.

Dubbed Mbeera Genesis the concert saw songstress Desire jet in from the US to perform at the concert.

Levixone performing during the ‘Mbeera’ concert at Kololo Independence grounds. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine



The motor-mouth self-styled critic was appearing on a radio station on Monday, November 28, 2022 when he made the observations.

It should be noted that the concert was initially set for September 3, but was moved to Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The last time Levixone was associated with a flop, he had organised a concert at Namboole Stadium, vowing to fill up the over 40,000 capacity stadium, but the COVID-19-induced lockdown got in its way.