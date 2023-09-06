Gossip king Kasuku is different person now, Juliana Kanyomozi reveals

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi has been a blog and vlog favourite for long for criticism, both constructive and otherwise.

She revealed that she always had jitters whenever she would tune in to shows, particularly that of media personality and critic Isaac Katende alias Kasuku,

Juliana said she would wonder what he was going to say about her.

“I got to meet Kasuku many years later. He started off on a high, when he was on the radio and he was that guy that switched on the mic and you were like what is he going to say today. I feel like he is a different person now. I think he has grown and that is what life is all about. I am honestly a fan of his (YouTube) channel,” the Omwana singer said.

On vlogger Isma Olaxess, who was shot dead in May, she said in as much as sometimes he stretched his opinions, he was very informed, and it is one of the reasons she once got his number and called him. That was in 2022 before her concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

“It is sad we didn’t meet physically, but we had spoken on phone at least twice or thrice. I called him once and introduced myself. He was not expecting the call because he didn’t have my number. I wanted to thank him for what he was doing. I was a fan,” revealed Juliana.

She made the comments while appearing on a YouTube Q&A session.

Juliana explained that Olaxess’ large following was enough to illustrate his level of influence.

“By the time a person gets a certain level of influence, there is a reason why. When you look at Isma, he had his moments when he would really go off, but then if you listened to him some other time, he would surprise you; very informed, he was special in many areas. He had the X factor,” observed Juliana.

“How do you do these Facebook Lives every morning and you don’t run out of stuff to talk about? I believe that God takes you when you finish your work. Those few years we knew him and got to interact with him was God letting him live out his purpose to the fullest,” she added.