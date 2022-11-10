Kassim Ouma vows to pummel Kenya’s Rayton Okwiri in first pro fight in Uganda

By Fred Kisekka

December 26, Lugogo Cricket Oval

K-Ouma (UGA) v R.Okwiri (KEN)

Y.Babu (UGA) v A.Mchumiatumbo (TZ)

D.Ssemujju (UGA) v S.Mkalekwa (TZ)

Kassim Ouma’s last fight in Uganda was in 1999, knocking out the then unstoppable featherweight Muhamad Kayongo during that year’s national boxing Open Championship in Lugogo.

Twenty-two years on, ‘The Dream’ returns home for his first-ever professional fight in Uganda, his third on the continent.

Ouma, a former World Champion, takes on former ABU Africa middleweight Champion Rayton Okwiri ‘Boom Boom’ in a blockbuster middleweight 10-round contest.

Dubbed the ‘Rumble in Kampala’ the Ouma-Okwiri fight echoes into the ears of many Ugandan boxing fans like it was during the 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ between two greats Muhamad Ali and George Foreman.

Their fight is scheduled for December 26 at Lugogo Cricket Oval, a day that fits its true meaning since it is traditionally known as Boxing Day.

Ouma won the IBF World Junior middleweight title in 2004 following his unanimous points victory against American Verno Phillips before defending his belt the following year.

His fight with Okwiri was launched at Lugogo Copper Chimney Restaurant in Kampala on Wednesday, November 9.

Ouma, based in Germany, told Vision Sports via video call how ready he is to thrill his fans back home with the best boxing show they have ever seen before.

“I’m a professional boxer who has had an unmatched boxing career for the last two decades. I’m going to pummel Okwiri into pulp,” Ouma said.

“It has been a long time since my last fight at home and finally I’m back to where it all started. Be ready to watch The Dream.”

The event that is organised by 12 Sports Rounds Boxing Promotions will have 12 undercards on the day.

In the co-main fight, heavyweight Yusuf Babu takes on Tanzania’s Alphonce Mchumiatumbo as Olympian David Ssemujju will take on another Tanzania Saleh Mkalekwa for the ABU Regional Super welterweight title.

His brother Isaac Ssebuufu ‘Sparta’ will battle Mubarak Seguya ‘General Sensor’ for the national Light welterweight title. Kamada Ntege ‘Sure Fire’ will lock horns with Medi Bukenya, among others.

Stephen Sembuya, the event organiser, stated: “We are honoured to be behind bringing a World Champion to fight at home. We pledge to give our fans the best show ever.”