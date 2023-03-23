Kasingye enrages youth with sh100,000 daily suggestion

By Ahmad Muto

Former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye ruffled feathers on Wednesday, March 22, 2022 after a suggestion akin to one made by the unhinged snobs of this town.

He was advising particularly the youth that have turned lamenting about unemployment into an occupation, asking them to divorce pride and consider any job, however odd as long it can earn them sh100,000.

He tweeted: “Do something to earn at least 100k a day. However much ‘odd’ it looks, just do it. You are not the wretched of the earth earning 3m in a month. Refuse mediocrity & laziness.”

This generated the kind reaction that he himself envisaged. He knew it was not just going to rain criticism but it was going to pour, and wrote: “You are now writing your best English to demonize me.”

And he was not wrong. They asked him whether he lives in the same Uganda with the people he is trying to tip or there is Uganda A and Uganda B that only meet virtually on social media.

One replied: “Sir, 100k a day! Do we live in the same country? This can’t be an ordinary job.”

Some argued that unless it is a ‘connection’ a job of sh100,000 daily is hard to come by. At this point, Kasingye added that he was being modest with the figure, it is possible to make more.

And in his defence, some argued that the youth have been conditioned to only to look beyond their limitation, the reason the sh100,000 message has caused discomfort.

“People are earning this money and more but you won’t convince them here because it is human nature to see limitations everywhere,” one replied.

Early this month while in South Africa, President Museveni told the host business community that Ugandans are lazy because given the geographical location of the country – at the equator, plus the two rainy seasons, Ugandans don’t have to work hard, even a fool can survive here. Ugandans are just lazy.