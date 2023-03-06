Karole Kasita weans baby; back with performance at Nexus

By Alex Balimwikungu

Motherhood cannot stand in the waybof Karole Kasiita and making money.

The Kampala Sun had learnt that the “Balance” singet has opted to balance motherhood and music. As such, she has weaned her son off thr breast so she is back on stage.

The singer gave birth on January 5th 2023. We have learnt that her maiden post-motherhood performance will happen at Nexus Lounge on Tuesday.

Since she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy that she named King, the singer had s been staying home and taking care of her son without making any appearances to perform or even hang out with friends.



She had decided to give time to the new born but it is finally time to get back to work for the singer. Kasita will return on stage tomorrow at a show organized at Nexus Lounge located in Najjera.

Karole Kasita is back performing two months after she gave birth. File photo.

Tuesday nights at Nexus Lounge are designated for a theme night known as Girls on Top. The theme night features only female performers and according to the management of Nexus Lounge, Tuesday night is about ladies contributing on the nightlife business.

Besides Karole Kasita, there night will be hosted by Viana Indi, Etania and DJ Kathy who will play the music. Every Tuesday, the night will feature strictly women and they will be in charge of the entertainment for the night.

