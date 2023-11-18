Karole Kasita thrills guests at ‘Chekecha’ concert

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Karole Kasita’s much-awaited Chekecha concert finally happened at UMA multi-purpose hall, Lugogo in Kampala on November 17, 2023.

The venue was buzzing with excitement as revellers eagerly waited for the show to begin.

The concert kicked off with a series of curtain raisers who mesmerised the crowd. Azawi, Dax Vibes, Jowy Landa, Pallaso, Fik Fameica, Vyroota, and many other talented artistes took the stage one by one, getting the revellers in the mood for an unforgettable night.

Among the curtain raisers, it was Vyroota who stole the show with his electrifying performance. His hit songs Ndibulungi, Ready, and Amaala had the crowd singing along.

At 11:15pm, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived. Karole graced the stage dressed in a stunning gold ensemble, accompanied by her group of talented dancers.

She started off with the catchy girl bubble song fused with Worry Me acapella, captivating the audience from the very beginning.

Karole Kasiita (centre) dancing alongside her dancers. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Karole seamlessly transitioned into Yaka and Mberamu fused with Barbadian singer Rihanna’s Diamonds, showing off her versatility as an artiste.

Other crowd favourites like Obuwomi and You You followed, leaving the revellers craving for more.

However, it wasn’t just her music that grabbed attention, her fashion choices were equally noteworthy, adding an extra layer of allure to the night.

Karole Kasiita twerking in front of Feffe Bussi. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

In the second session, Karole surprised the audience with a tomboy look, showcasing her versatility.

While the musical performances were stellar, the same couldn’t be said for the MCs, whose lackluster delivery left the audience irked; from their poor dress code to stale jokes and making noise throughout. Their focus on greetings and making financial requests fell flat, drawing criticism from disappointed revellers.

Revellers inside UMA show grounds enjoying ‘Chekecha’ concert. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

The stage design, production by Kandanke Brand House was impressive, and the sound quality was top-notch at the concert. Although the hall wasn’t filled to capacity, the show still drew a large crowd and got everyone dancing and singing along.

Karole changed her outfits three times throughout the night, each one more stunning than the last. The third session, which began at 12:50am, featured hits like Binyuma and a show-stopping performance of Chekecha remix with Vinka.

The concert ended with her song Balance at 1:10am, leaving the audience wanting more. The event was attended by various musicians and personalities such as Jose Chameleone, Pia Pounds, Khalifa Aganaga, and Nubian Li.

Karole’s maiden concert was undoubtedly a success, showcasing her incredible talent and leaving a lasting impression on her fans.