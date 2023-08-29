Karole Kasita succumbs to pressure, clears debt with Mudra

By Ahmad Muto

Early this month, musician Mudra revealed that singer Karole Kasita, a good friend of his, was bad at paying for songs written for her.

In an interview with media personality Mr. Henrie, he said despite writing hit songs for Kasita, payment was a challenge, yet she was spending upwards of sh10m on videos of those songs, one of them being her hit, Yaka.

“I won’t lie; she used to pay me really slowly, but she was making good money. In my life, I am not after the credit. I’m after what I get, if we agree on the price, give it to me on time. But she used to take a long time to pay,” Mudra said.

The revelation stunned the public and since then dominated most of the conversation about her.

Mudra has now told a local radio station that after his last tell-all media interview, the singer succumbed to pressure and decided to clear the debt.

“After my last interview, she called me and told me she thought she had paid up fully. Then she paid up. We are fine now. It’s not like we had a problem, there was just this one issue,” he said.

According to Mudra, the challenges associated with receiving payment forced him to quit commercial songwriting.