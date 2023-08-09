Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Karole Kasita mends ties with Gravity, vows to attend ‘Okwepicha’ concert

By Dickson Ndugwa

Karole Kasita is on a roll with her song, Chekecha, released in June 2023, getting bookings in bar upon bar.

She was in her element at the themed Tropical Night at Catwalk Lounge in Kololo, Kampala on Sunday, August 6. 

Her SNS Band played from 10:00pm until at midnight when she took over.

A member of SNS Band playing the guitar as Karole Kasita performs at Catwalk Lounge in Kololo, Kampala on August 6, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Karole started with Balance, Yaka, Binyuma and Obuwoomi. When she sang Chekecha, the party animals turned wild with excitement, screaming their lungs out.

She then sang Okwepicha by rival Gravity Omutujju. Note that Karole and Gravity had had a bitter exchange on social media following a photo shoot they did for their song dubbed Tetunazina. Gravity released the photos on social media, much to the chagrin of Karole, who claimed they would antagonise her relationship. Angered, Gravity deleted the photos.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun after her show at Catwalk, Karole said she and Gravity sorted out their issues.

”I don’t keep anger in my heart. We forgave one another with Gravity,” she said.

Karole vowed to attend Gravity’s Okwepicha concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on September 2, 2023.

A fan of Karole Kasita recording her as she performs at Catwalk Lounge in Kololo, Kampala on August 6, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

