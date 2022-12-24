Saturday, December 24, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Karole Kasita in surprise baby shower
Latest News

Karole Kasita in surprise baby shower

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun writer

Singer Karole Kasita claims she almost went into early labour after she was surprised with a beautiful baby shower organized and attended by family and very close family friends.

Even though she has never come out to confirm rapper Feffe Busi as the father of her child, many are conc sure that he’s responsible for ballooning her as she got pregnant amidst rumors of the two dating.

The singer recently announced she was taking a music sabbatical to concentrate on her impending delivery.  Through her Instagram, Karole expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended her baby shower, and for the warm gesture portrayed.

“My friends and family did me a solid. Thank you all that threw me that lovely dinner. I love u all. Thanks for making me and mine happy” Karole Kasita wrote on her social media.

You may also like

Tweets posted 10 years ago cost journalist CNN job

Former Public Service head Mitala is dead

Vision Group’s lifestyle and entertainment team wind year in style

Musician Barbi Jay releases love song dubbed mango tree

The Deejays who had a good year, 2022

Ugandan comedians should go back to school, Kalela

Police, Musician’s Association issue guidelines for artists, events managers

Rotary club of Munyonyo ends year in style

Dubai hosts world’s longest running festival

Archbishop Kaziimba prays for peace as KCCA winds 2022 in style

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.