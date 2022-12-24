Karole Kasita in surprise baby shower

By Kampala Sun writer

Singer Karole Kasita claims she almost went into early labour after she was surprised with a beautiful baby shower organized and attended by family and very close family friends.

Even though she has never come out to confirm rapper Feffe Busi as the father of her child, many are conc sure that he’s responsible for ballooning her as she got pregnant amidst rumors of the two dating.

The singer recently announced she was taking a music sabbatical to concentrate on her impending delivery. Through her Instagram, Karole expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended her baby shower, and for the warm gesture portrayed.

“My friends and family did me a solid. Thank you all that threw me that lovely dinner. I love u all. Thanks for making me and mine happy” Karole Kasita wrote on her social media.