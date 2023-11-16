Thursday, November 16, 2023
Karole Kasita: I wouldn't be here without Mudra
Celebrity News

Karole Kasita: I wouldn’t be here without Mudra

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Karole Kasita has revealed that she wouldn’t have had a music career without the effort of singer and songwriter Mudra.

She said she has introduced him a few times onstage as the reason she gets on stage to sing.

“I love Mudra from the bottom of my heart. I remember when I heard my first listeners’ party, when I was introducing him on stage, I said if it was not for him, we would not be here onstage tonight. That’s how much respect I have for him. If it was not for him, I would not have all the concerts and songs. I would be a fool not to appreciate,” Karole told a prominent media personality.

In early August, Mudra accused Kasita of failing to hold her end of the bargain despite penning for her a number of hit songs. Payments, he said, came in instalments and slowly yet she was making good money off the songs and shooting videos in upwards of sh10m.

Speaking about it, Kasita said: “I love him so much so I didn’t know he was feeling like that towards me. It made me feel bad. I wish he had told me personally.”

Note that after Mudra’s revelation, Kasita succumbed to public pressure and paid up fully.

