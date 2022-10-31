Karole Kasita excites revellers at Corporate League after party

By Ivan Kabuye

She is pregnant and proud about it. Lately, she prefers to be addressed as the most booked pregnant artiste. Despite her situation, you can still see some energy left in her while she is performing on stage

Karole kasita had the best moments on stage while performing for the Corporate League outing of October on Sunday 29th October at Kyadondo Rugby grounds.

Karole performed almost 6 songs while ending with her last collabo song with Eddy Kenzo Tubiddemu before performing the crowd’s favorite song she sang with Feffe Bussi Ebyo byoli .

Revellers taking selfies with Karole Kasita as she performed at Kyadondo Kyadondo Rugby grounds during the corporate League after party on Sunday 30th October 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Karole Kasita overwhelmed revellers as she engaged them off and on the stage while teaching them some new dance strokes.

After a long day of sweating and hard work during the games, Corporates were treated to an after party at the Nile Special tent where drinks and eats were for free to whoever participated in the League games.

Revellers dancing a famous dance move to Rugers song at Kyadondo Rugby grounds during the corporate League after party on Sunday 30th October 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

As soon as the games had ended, the fun started with DJs playing all genres of music that attracted the attention of those who had come to just enjoy Kyadondo’s sticks of Pork hence joining the bandwagon.

Revellers enjoying Karole Kasita’s performance at Kyadondo rugby grounds on 30th October 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Before the music and performances, over 70 corporate companies participated in football, swimming and shooting pool. Hotel Africana’s Jacob Mugisha won the men’s gold in swimming and was followed by Liquid Telecom’s Isaac Serunjogi and popular DJ Alberto Alipacho (BBS TV)

Revellers patiently waited for Karole Kasita’s performance at Kyadondo rugby grounds on 30th October 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

The freestyle women was won by Hotel Africana’s Alma Tamara. She was followed by swimmers from UETCL and Roofings Group. MTN won the pool table gold while the female queen was from Chloride Exide.