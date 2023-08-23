Karole Kasita defends Cindy on Sheebah ‘Kunyenyeza’ video snub claims

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Karole Kasita has been consistent on the side she belongs to from the time the idea of the Sheebah versus Cindy battle became public over five years ago.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, just a day after the intense Sheebah/Cindy press conference, Kasita responded to Sheebah’s claim that Cindy wrote her first song Kunyenyeza, but refused to appear in the music video and kept giving excuses.

At the presser, Cindy noted that she wanted Sheebah to grab the spotlight and so wasn’t going to take it away.

“It is only in this industry where you help people and they crucify you in the future for not helping them more than you did. Where is the gratitude?” wrote Karole.

Recall shortly after Cindy said Sheebah should consider calling her mummy, Kasita took to Instagram to give the former her flowers, referencing her as ‘mami.’

“Mami @cindysanyu thank u, u nurtured n kid learnt. My song is now trending no.1.”

Kasita and Cindy have a close professional relationship, which culminated into the release of a song, Mwooto in 2019 that was said to be a directed at Sheebah at the time.