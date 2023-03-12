Karma Ivien management signs ‘broke’ Nince Henry

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan talent manager Ivan Lubega commonly known as Karma Ivien has apparently signed Nince Henry to his Talent management company

On Saturday 11th, March, 2023, Nince Henry told his social media fans and followers that he was about to announce something big which he later confirmed as being signed by him

The song writer and singer has now promised to resurrect his music career by producing new music

Recently, Nince Henry made news when he said that he is too broke and was willing to sell some of this things that included a car to help him pay his bills

However, his fans didn’t believe in him because he is found of making stunts, as one of the ways he always uses to promise his music

Karma first managed Fik Famaica before signing Pallaso but the two parted ways over management issues

Because of this, Ivien threatened to go to Court to seek legal redress over the matter but later changed his mind and started looking for other artistes that he would sign to his company

In April, 2022, he signed dancehall artiste Opa Fambo, who was working with Capital Music Group

The Ziza Bafana like singer signed a 10 year management contract with him

There were rumours that the management company was planning to sign Aziz Azion in January, 2023 but the deal never materialized