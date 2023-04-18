Karamoja affairs state minister Nandutu hands self to Police

By Charles Etukuri

The State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, has handed herself in to Police, security sources said Tuesday, April 18.

Last week, Nandutu was summoned to report to the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) at Kibuli, but she did not.

She reportedly went missing on Friday, with her whereabouts not known.

On Monday, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed during a weekly press conference at Naguru that Nandutu did not appear at the CID last week.

“She did not show up as expected. We appeal to all our witnesses to co-operate with the Police by giving information to clear lines of inquiry,” he said.

Nandutu is one of the ministers implicated in the iron sheets scandal that has since seen two fellow ministers arrested and charged in relation to the saga.

They are her senior colleague, Karamoja affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu, and the finance state minister for planning, Amos Lugoloobi.

Last week, Kitutu, who is accused of diverting iron sheets meant for Karamoja, appeared in court twice.

On Friday, she was granted bail — along with her brother Michael Naboya — after presenting a fresh set of sureties.

Later the same day, Lugoloobi was arrested and detained at Kira Division Police Station over the iron sheets scandal, spending three nights in Police detention.

On Monday, the minister, who also represents Ntenjeru North constituency in Parliament, was produced at the Anti-Corruption Court to take plea.

Lugoloobi pled not guilty to two counts of dealing with suspect property contrary to Section 21(A) of the Anti-Corruption Court.

He was remanded to Luzira Prison until this Thursday — when he will learn the verdict of his bail application.