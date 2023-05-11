Kapa Cat stings Spice Diana and Prima Kardashi over bleaching

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Kapa Cat has continued to ruffle the feathers of female public figures just days after telling singer Martha Mukisa that Freedom City, the venue of her Sisaaga concert, is going to embarrass her with a low turnout.

This time while appearing on media personality Mr. Henrie’s television show, she jabbed fellow singer Spice Diana and socialite Prima Ndagire, Mr. Henrie’s ex.

According to Kapa Cat, when starting out years ago, Spice was not as light-skinned as she is of late, a sign she has been investing in bleaching creams to achieve the new skin tone.

“I don’t know why people are not proud of things they do. She was not as bright as she is right now. So, there is some money going on the side of brightening. That’s the fact,” said Kapa Cat.

Spice once claimed she does not bleach, but said its studio lighting and photo editing making the public suspicious. In 2017, she got roughed up by the Police that mistook her for an idler on the streets during the Kampala City Carnival. In as much as Spice received sympathy, a section of the public accused her of becoming too light skinned and unrecognisable, suspecting it was why the Police were unable to save her.

Meanwhile for Prima, Kapa said she runs a whole bleaching cream business, so it shouldn’t be hard to tell that she is also heavily invested in using her products.

In 2022, Prima told her critics she bleaches by choice and, therefore, her skin tone should not be a topic of discussion.

However, Kapa conceded that singer Sheebah has had her same skin tone from day one.