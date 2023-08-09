Kapa Cat reveals why she is jealous of Nwagi, Lydia Jazmine

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Catherine Tumusiime alias Kapa Cat has revealed that she is envious of Winnie Nwagi and Lydia Jazmine.

According to her, the two singers have nice bodies and look so good to the point of making her jealous yet she loves both of them.

“I have a problem with Nwagi and Lydia Jazmine. They both dress so well. All I want to work on is getting a butt like theirs,” said the Sifayo singer.

Kapa’s remarks are a sharp contrast to the ones she has made about female artistes in the past.

She has been accused of hating a lot on female artistes this year, having started it off by telling singer Martha Mukisa that her maiden concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road in May would flop.

In May, Kapa claimed singer Spice Diana bleaches her skin and asked her to stop. She argued that at the start of the Jangu Ondabe singer’s career, she had a darker skin tone, but as her career progressed, she got lighter. Kapa also said the same of socialite Prima Kardashi and argued that her ‘bleaching’ is hard to deny because she runs a bleaching cream business.