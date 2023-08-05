Saturday, August 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Kapa Cat, Martha Mukisa in fresh war of words
Celebrity News

Kapa Cat, Martha Mukisa in fresh war of words

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

When singer Martha Mukisa held her Sisaaga concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road in May, it was poorly attended. This was music to the ears of her nemesis, Catherine Tumusiime (Kapa Cat), who predicted that with Mukisa’s limited catalogue of songs, she would not pull off a good show without help from the likes of Eddy Kenzo.

“The concert was a pure joke although the singer named it Sisaaga (Luganda for I don’t joke),” Kapa Cat gloated.

Months later, they are having a go at each other.

In the latest spat, Mukisa has revealed that Kapa Cat has achieved nothing to deserve her attention. Mukisa is adamant she won’t give Kapa Cat the time of the day because she is below her level of achievement.

“She is just a person who isn’t at a level I am and I will not give her time. She first needs to reach somewhere,” Mukisa stung.
Mukisa is adamant that her concert in May went well.

“Things went well. I gave my fans a good show. Fellow singers came and supported me and entertained my fans, so everything
was okay.”

Kapa Cat predicted Mukisa’s concert would flop because her songs are still lacking and she “over charged” revellers by asking for sh30,000 entrance fee.

You may also like

Geosteady reveals how he navigates relationship with two baby mamas

Levixone irked by Desire Luzinda dating rumours, seeks dime to marry &...

Desire, daughter jet in for Phaneroo ninth anniversary

Diamond Platnumz explains why he beefs Alikiba

Events host MC Isaac Blessed joins popular TV series

Sheebah/Cindy concert to empower girl-child, says Victoria University vice-chancellor

US rapper Cardi B hurls microphone at concert-goer who threw drink at...

HBO ‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud dead at 25

I got tired of ‘needy’ Ugandan girls, says Liam Voice as he...

Ssuuna Ben, Bruno Betty thrill revellers at Kajjansi concert

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.