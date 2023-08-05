Kapa Cat, Martha Mukisa in fresh war of words

By Alex Balimwikungu



When singer Martha Mukisa held her Sisaaga concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road in May, it was poorly attended. This was music to the ears of her nemesis, Catherine Tumusiime (Kapa Cat), who predicted that with Mukisa’s limited catalogue of songs, she would not pull off a good show without help from the likes of Eddy Kenzo.



“The concert was a pure joke although the singer named it Sisaaga (Luganda for I don’t joke),” Kapa Cat gloated.



Months later, they are having a go at each other.

In the latest spat, Mukisa has revealed that Kapa Cat has achieved nothing to deserve her attention. Mukisa is adamant she won’t give Kapa Cat the time of the day because she is below her level of achievement.



“She is just a person who isn’t at a level I am and I will not give her time. She first needs to reach somewhere,” Mukisa stung.

Mukisa is adamant that her concert in May went well.



“Things went well. I gave my fans a good show. Fellow singers came and supported me and entertained my fans, so everything

was okay.”



Kapa Cat predicted Mukisa’s concert would flop because her songs are still lacking and she “over charged” revellers by asking for sh30,000 entrance fee.