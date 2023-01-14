Kanye reportedly married 2 months after divorcing Kim Kardashian

By Kampala Sun writer

On January 10, Kanye West was finally spotted outside in Beverly Hills with a new woman after weeks of being missing.

But it turns out Kanye has gotten married to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. The Yeezy designer according to fans is a Kim look-alike and friends don’t know if it’s legal but it’s ‘real to them’.

The marriage came weeks after Ye and Kim Kardashian’s divorce was finalized.

ccording to TMZ, the DONDA rapper was spotted with a wedding ring in Italy and sources close to Ye reveal that he married Bianca Censori.

The two had a very private ceremony according to friends, but the legality of it is very questionable.

According to TMZ, Ye was wearing a wedding ring on the week of January 13, 2023, when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California.

Sources told the tabloid site that the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.

The “wedding” seemed to be confirmed by friends of the couple. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” a source told Us Weekly.

According to social media, there have been notable similarities between her and Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian.

“Bianca Censori looks like a face mash of Kim Kardashian and Lourdes Leon. That’s all I’mma say about that,” one person tweeted.