Kanungu FM station manager convicted for assaulting fellow worker

By Alfred Byenkya

The Kanungu FM station manager who assaulted a female employee has been convicted and fined shs.200, 000 for committing the crime

He was convicted by Kanungu Magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 8th, February, 2023

In his ruling, the Kanungu Grade one magistrate Asanansio Mukobi ordered Nelson Kagote Twinamatsiko to either pay Sh200, 000 fine or go to prison for 8 months but Twinamasiko opted to pay the fine for assaulting Anita Tumuramye, a cashier and radio presenter at the station

Prosecution told court that Twinamatsiko assaulted Tumuramye when she demanded her commission off a school advert worth Shs 200,000 that she’d brought to the radio station.

Tumuramye and Twinamasiko were engaged in a fight. File photo

For the advert, Tumuramye was duly entitled to a 20 per cent commission (Shs 40,000) in line with the station’s guidelines.

The judge also told them to reconcile since they are all workers of a radio station owned by Dr.Chris Baryomunsi, the state minister for information and national guidance

Before the ruling, the management of Kanungu FM 91.5 released a formal statement exonerating the manager who was behind bars for beating Tumuramye.

According to the statement, the station manager, Nelson Twinamasiko, had no case to answer because he was defending himself from Anita Tumuramye,

“The station manager didn’t beat the cashier. He was defending himself by bringing her down in a fight which took place at their offices on Thursday 26th, January, 2023,” the statement read.

On the evening of January 26, 2023, at about 8:00pm, Tumuramye (cashier) came to the office of Twinamasiko and demanded to be paid her commission after one of their clients had paid the station for a service done.

The manager told Tumuramye he was going to host a two-hour talk show and asked her to be patient until the talk show is done, but she refused and said she wanted her commission immediately without even signing anywhere.

When the manager refused Tumuramye demands, she waited for him when he was coming out of the talk show and confronted him by grabbing his collar and injuring him in the face, hence resulting into bleeding as seen in the recorded video