Kamwokya woman offers her son to Bukedde’s Caroline Marcah for marriage

By Andrew Kwagala

Caroline Mirembe, commonly known by her screen name Caroline Marcah, joined TV in 2016, but only joined Bukedde TV 1 in 2020, where she hosts Oluyimba Lwo, which airs Monday to Friday between 1:00pm and 2:00pm.

Every November 10, she celebrates her TV anniversary, saying she never thinks she is going to last on TV, owing to the various challenges.

“This year, a fellow journalist from another media house said negative things about me. He was trying to seek publicity. The accusations hurt my family and I. I even contemplated quitting the media industry. Celebrating six years is like a miracle because I didn’t think I would complete the year while in media,” Marcah said.

Caroline Marcah during her TV anniversary in Kamwokya, a city suburb, on November 10, 2022. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

For her TV anniversary on Thursday, she visited the elderly at their homes in Kyamuka zone, Kamwokya in Kampala.

It was something of a homecoming for Marcah, who revealed that she went to Kitante Primary School and she used to live in Kamwokya church zone, so she felt the need to give back.

Marcah interacted with the old folk, before donating to them household items like soap, sugar, milk and clothes.

Later, a group of over 30 women met her at TLC Center, Kamwokya, whom she also gave household items.

Marcah then served the youth food and drinks.

The excited residents thanked her for the kind gesture, and prayed for her to give birth to twins.

A woman, who referred to herself as the Ghetto Speaker, offered her son to Marcah as a husband.

“Get married to my son if you have not yet found a lover. He is very handsome, hardworking loving, caring and is aged 27,” she implored Marcah.

On whether Marcah possessed the qualities her son would want, Ghetto Speaker said since she, the mother, has liked her, the son wouldn’t resist her choice.

The age limit seemed to eliminate him from Carol’s list of potential partners as she said she can’t get married to her agemate.

Marcah thanked her friends who gave her a hand in making the donation happen, including her classmates at UMCAT School of Journalism and Mass communication .