Kampala’s pothole frenzy hits the internet

By Abia Kaitesi

For two days in Kampala city, social media platforms have been awash with photos of potholes in different areas like Bwaise, Kawempe, Kamwokya and many other places.

This was initiated by Jim Spire Ssentongo on Monday 17th April 2023 with a hashtag Kampala Pothole Exhibition” to purposely show different potholes on Kampala city roads.

Thomas Tayebwa the deputy speaker of parliament also jumped onto the trend saying that

“Potholes of each and every size, each and every design, the beautiful ones, the ugly ones, the deep ones, the shallow ones are all in Kampala. Those which are filled with water and those which are dry are all filled in Kampala”.

He adds that when he was still an energetic advocate years ago, he organized the Kampala pothole expo. It was a successful one because he and other people managed to showcase these potholes and the government was prompted to take action.

Tayembwa also says that the bad roads have been a disadvantage to mothers who end up giving birth to premature babies while being transported to hospitals.

Meanwhile, many rounds of funny pothole pictures have been trending on twitter comments from road users. One of them is Frank Gashumba’s comment that says “Kampala people no longer drive on the left instead they drive on what’s left.”Some

Also, a random motivational speaker on twitter said that “I started my fishing business in the Kampala potholes, the business has noted yet grown.”

Dr. Kiiza Besigye says; “I saw someone say that when we post roads with potholes we scare away tourists. You want the tourists to come and drown here? The roads are constructed for us first before the tourists.”

“Driving permit test should be done on salama road, if you can drive on these roads you can get your permit.” Says Dr.Banda on twitter.

Many critics on social media suggested that the Kampala city authority should think of getting signposts reading like, baby pothole ahead or adult pothole ahead.

BBC TV aired a story about Uganda’s roads with a headline Not a pothole but a pond.”

The story explained how potholes are not only in the suburbs of Kampala but also in the fancy areas of kololo and munyonyo.

Members of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) have threatened to withhold license fees from Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) in protest of poor services within the capital city. Road users have also vowed to push the hashtag Kampala Pothole Exhibition moving until the government takes action by renovating them.