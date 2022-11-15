Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende hospitalised after collapsing

By Ponsiano Nsimbi

City lawyer, also Kampala Woman Member of Parliament Shamim Malende, has been admitted to the Uganda Martyr’s Hospital, Rubaga in Kampala after collapsing at her home in Kawempe.

Malende was admitted on Sunday, November 13, 2022, morning.

Her husband, Salim Ssebunya, said Malende’s condition worsened on Sunday morning at about 11:00am and by the time he took her to the hospital, she was unconscious.

He added that several tests have been carried out, but the medical results are not yet out.

Ssebunya said by Saturday evening, Malende started feeling weak and unstable, however, he did not take it seriously thinking that she was tired because she had spent the whole day attending several meetings pertaining to her parliamentary duties.

Ryan Jingo, her personal secretary, said his boss has no medical history related to the condition she’s going through now and they are somehow worried.

By Monday afternoon, Malende was still on drip as medics continued to monitor her condition.