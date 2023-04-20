Kampala pothole exhibition forces government to release funds

By Alfred Byenkya

A Kampala Pothole exhibtion which was launched on social media recently has forced government to release sh.6 billion to fix them with immediate effect

The release of the money was announced by President Museveni on Wednesday 19th,April,2023 from State House,Entebbe

The exhibition was announced by netizens from the different parts of Kampala because they wanted to show government the pain they are going through while trying to access the central business area

They urged people with smart phones to take photos of the potholes they see in every part of Kampala and then upload them on the page of the exhibition and then tag Kampala Capital City Authority and other stakeholders

The campaign forced KCCA Executive director Dorothy Kissaka to release a statement urging the public to be patient with them as they device means of fixing them

However,she said that the delay by the ministry of finance in releasing the money meant for Kampala road repairs was the reason why this project was suspended

Recently, Kampala traders had threatened not to pay trading licenses to KCCA until when all the potholes in Kampala were fixed