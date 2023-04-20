Thursday, April 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Kampala pothole exhibition forces government to release funds
Latest News

Kampala pothole exhibition forces government to release funds

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

A Kampala Pothole exhibtion which was launched on social media recently has forced government to release sh.6 billion to fix them with immediate effect

The release of the money was announced by President Museveni on Wednesday 19th,April,2023 from State House,Entebbe

The exhibition was announced by netizens from the different parts of Kampala because they wanted to show government the pain they are going through while trying to access the central business area

They urged people with smart phones to take photos of the potholes they see in every part of Kampala and then upload them on the page of the exhibition and then tag Kampala Capital City Authority and other stakeholders

The campaign forced KCCA Executive director Dorothy Kissaka to release a statement urging the public to be patient with them as they device means of fixing them

However,she said that the delay by the ministry of finance in releasing the money meant for Kampala road repairs was the reason why this project was suspended

Recently, Kampala traders had threatened not to pay trading licenses to KCCA until when all the potholes in Kampala were fixed 

You may also like

Weasel celebrates border re-opening, blasted

Friday April 21st, declared public holiday  

Gen Muhoozi calls for greater cooperation between Uganda and Rwandan tourism sectors

Bruno K’s baby mama apologizes over ‘one minute man’ dig at singer

Local Drama dubbed “The Secret” to premiere on Makula TV

Kampala’s pothole frenzy hits the internet

Sheebah stings Spice Diana over social media followers

Victor Ruz rubbishes Vinka’s Bailando song

Government, Facebook in advanced talks – ICT Minister Baryomunsi

Kadongo kamu artistes at loggerheads with distribution company

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.