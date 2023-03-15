Kampala pastor arrested over aggravated trafficking in children

By John Masaba

The Police in Kampala are investigating a city pastor over aggravated trafficking in children.

Pastor Ssenfuma (second name withheld) was arrested following a February 4, 2023 incident in which four-year-old Teo Nasande was found at Centenary Park in Kampala after being reported missing.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, a closer interaction with the girl revealed that she among many others that the pastor was allegedly exploiting by reportedly making them sell gospel CDs on Kampala streets.

“We managed to rescue four other victims, including Precious Namutebi, 14, Eva Muwanguzi, 10, Justine Kirabo and Mercy Mukisa, 8,” he said.

Owoyesigyire said although the victims were examined and found to be in sound health, many were distraught.

“He (Ssenfuma) claimed to be taking children from their parents to school for sponsorship. But instead, he would use them to sell gospel CDs on the streets of Kampala. When the child would fail to sell a CD, they were beaten,” said the Police publicist.

Owoyesigyire added that this information was corroborated when they interviewed Nasande and found out that she had run away from her “sponsor” on the day she was found because she had failed to sell a single CD.

“We appeal to parents out there for whom it has become a habit to hand their children to strangers for a promise of giving them scholarships in primary and secondary schools to take extra care,” he urged.

“We urge parents to do due diligence like finding out about the school where the children go to.”

According to the 2022 police crime report, 532 cases of child trafficking were registered in 2022 compared to 317 cases recorded in 2021, showing an increase of 200 new cases.

According to the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2009, a person commits the offence of aggravated trafficking where the victim is a child and where the perpetrator uses a pretext of adoption, guardianship, fostering and other orders in relation to children for purposes of exploitation.

If found guilty, one is liable on conviction to imprisonment for five years or one hundred and twenty currency points or both.

On subsequent conviction for the same offence, a person is liable to imprisonment of seven years without the option of a fine.