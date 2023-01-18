Kampala passport office to shut down for three days

By Simon Masaba

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control will shut down operations for three working days starting Friday, January 20, at the passport enrolment centre.

The shutdown will be extended to Tuesday next week, January 24, to pave way for system maintenance, according to the spokesperson Simon Mundeyi.

The sudden halt of operations will see hundreds of applicants miss their appointments between Friday and Tuesday as earlier scheduled by passport control office officials at the Ministry of Internal Affairs headquarters on Old Port Bell Road in Kampala.

However, Mundeyi said those with appointments will be attended to in the coming week.

There was a temporary shutdown of operations caused by a connectivity glitch in April last year.

“We apologise for the inconveniences caused. Our staff are dedicated to serve all our clients to the last,” a tweet from the directorate indicated.

The government last year phased out the machine-readable passports and replaced them with the International East African e-passports. The Ugandan East African e-passport was launched in 2018.

A two-year transitional period followed to allow the phasing out of East African and international machine-readable passports.